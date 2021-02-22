Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.16

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.16 and last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 14355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

