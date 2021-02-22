WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.41

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 183144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

