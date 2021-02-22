WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.28

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.28 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 3861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

