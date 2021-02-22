Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wolverine World Wide traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 4977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

