Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $71,110.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,724.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.91 or 0.03211285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.00376728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.81 or 0.01139105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.64 or 0.00423149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00389555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00264352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

