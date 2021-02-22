Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading Down 6.5%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.78 and last traded at $107.17. 622,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 455,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,263 shares of company stock worth $8,223,440 in the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

