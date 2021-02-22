Wownero Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 98.8% against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $92,178.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.72 or 0.00477487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056281 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00706488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

