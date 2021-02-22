WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.03

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.03 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 199956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.
A number of research firms have commented on WPP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.
WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
