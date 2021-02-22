WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.03

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.03 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 199956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WPP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get WPP alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.