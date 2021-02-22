Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51,738.17 or 1.00132745 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.39 billion and $278.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00136046 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003739 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,442 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

