Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $923.21 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 84.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $880.61 million and approximately $923.21 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $240.65 or 0.00479971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00475341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00086049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00539190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,659,267 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

