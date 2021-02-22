Wrapped NXM Market Cap Tops $94.73 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $94.73 million and $20.07 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $56.49 or 0.00103404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.00500428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00068114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00087957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.00513566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00073021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028340 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

