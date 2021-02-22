Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.79

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 1402512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Several brokerages have commented on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 97.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

