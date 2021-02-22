Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 47,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Wynn Resorts worth $32,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $123.66 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $135.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

