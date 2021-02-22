Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.20

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 803659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,339 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,908,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

