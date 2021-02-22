Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,339. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

