Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Up 7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.98. 195,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 135,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market cap of $559.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

