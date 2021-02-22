Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Up 7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.98. 195,374 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 135,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
The stock has a market cap of $559.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
Read More: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.