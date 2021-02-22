Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,004 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Xilinx stock opened at $138.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

