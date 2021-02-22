Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,800 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Xilinx worth $53,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,437,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

