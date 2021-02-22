XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get XP alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in XP in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,447,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in XP in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XP stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a PE ratio of 99.90. XP has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.