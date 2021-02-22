Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 769,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 44,967 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 116,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.70 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

