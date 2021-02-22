XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 524.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

