XRP (XRP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.95 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $23.66 billion and approximately $18.95 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00476524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00069589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00560784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00180211 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

