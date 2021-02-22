XYO Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $36,001.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00706718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00026612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003489 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.