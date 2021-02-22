Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 9.1%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 2,566,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,630,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YALA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,459,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.