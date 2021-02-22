Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Yandex by 4.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Yandex by 3,685.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 202,720 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Yandex by 4.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 733,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.87. 87,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,513. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

