yearn.finance (YFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $619.99 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $39,590.91 or 0.73031697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.00495643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00068422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00086540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00501813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00072716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00027977 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

