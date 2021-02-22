YEE Reaches One Day Volume of $199,714.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $199,714.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

