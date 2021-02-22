YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $103,273.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

