Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.08 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $3.58 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00498164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00085944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00494410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00071448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

