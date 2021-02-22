yOUcash Hits One Day Volume of $80,873.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $77.08 million and approximately $80,873.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.48 or 0.00749810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.35 or 0.04381704 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

