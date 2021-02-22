YOUengine (YOUC) Price Up 177.5% Over Last Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.45 or 0.00733051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00061505 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00038304 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

