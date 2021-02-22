YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 2,122,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,442,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 475,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

