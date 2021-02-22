YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 2,122,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,442,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.69.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)
YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.
