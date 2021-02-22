Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,569 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Yum China worth $68,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,151 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $79,643,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 702,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Yum China stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

