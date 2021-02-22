Zacks: Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. 592,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,017. The firm has a market cap of $473.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

