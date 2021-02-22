Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 358,583 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 348,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

