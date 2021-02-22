Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ CAMP remained flat at $$11.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 148,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

