Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. ICF International posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.
ICFI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. 8,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $87.87.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
