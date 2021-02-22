Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. ICF International posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ICF International by 151.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICFI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. 8,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $87.87.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.