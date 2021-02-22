Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Medallion Financial posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

