Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.70. 57,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,130. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

