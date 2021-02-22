Zacks: Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.86. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Realty Income.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $62.08. 66,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,585. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

