Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

