Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.88. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

BK traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

