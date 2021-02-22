Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. WNS posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,629. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in WNS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

