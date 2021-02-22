Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.22. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Several research firms have commented on ECPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

