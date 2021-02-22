Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.62 Million

Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $954.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $931.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.65 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $29.96 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

