Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Kadant reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%.

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.14. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,215. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.