Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

LEG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.23. 30,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

