Zacks: Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.82. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $37.63. 70,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,562,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,482,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

