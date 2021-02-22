Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Zai Lab worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Zai Lab stock opened at $175.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

