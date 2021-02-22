Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €119.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €119.00 ($140.00) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.16 ($108.42).

ZAL stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during trading on Monday, hitting €97.36 ($114.54). 446,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.33.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

